‘Maguindanao massacre resolution nears’

The court decision on the Maguindanao Massacre was seen to resolve the case before its 10th year commemoration in November, government officials said Friday. Citing a Department of Justice report dated Sept. 3, Presidential Task Force on Media Security executive director Joel Sy Egco said the case is “deemed submitted for decision.” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the government is hoping that a decision will be handed down by the third week of November. “We expect that justice will ultimately prevail for the victims and their families,” he said. Egco assured that his office will remain vigilant to ensure that no further delays will stall the proceedings. “We will exhaust all means to help guard the sanctity of the judicial process in these crucial times, so that justice may finally be served,” he said. The massacre on Nov. 23, 2009 was described as the worst violent election-related incident in country’s history. Fifty-eight people were murdered then, 32 of which were members of the media.The incident occurred during the filing of the certificate of candidacy of then Buluan town vice mayor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu who ran against Datu Unsay Mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr. for governor post in the 2010 elections. The Ampatuan clan was one of the most powerful families in the province. Hundreds of suspects, including several members of their family, were charged with murder. Nine years after the massacre, no one has been convicted. On Thursday, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said that the wife and mother of Datu Saudi Ampatuan Jr. asked for the President’s “intercession” since her husband remains at large. Panelo said a member of the Ampatuan family had met with Duterte in Davao. “The President said—I heard him—wait for the judgment of the court. It’s now up to the court,” Panelo told Palace reporters.