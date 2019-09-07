ALL SECTIONS
Saturday September 7, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Groups want justice for Pinay worker

posted September 06, 2019 at 10:50 pm by  Manila Standard
Environmental health groups from Taiwan and the Philippines have joined the mounting clamor for justice for Filipina worker Deserie Castro Tagubasi who died from an acid spill while working at Tyntek  electronics factory in the Chunan Science Park, Miaoli County.

In a joint press statement, the Environmental Quality Protection Foundation of Taiwan and the EcoWaste Coalition of the Philippines condoled with the co-workers of Tagubasi and her family in Isabela province as both groups echoed the need for full and impartial investigation of the fatal incident and the strengthening of rules to prevent occupational hazards.

 “The Ministry of Labor should initiate a complete investigation report on this case, including Tyntek Corporations’ work distribution, hazard notification, protective measures, emergency procedures, etc., especially whether there is unreasonable differential treatment for foreign female workers,” said Dr. Ying-Shih Hsieh, Chairman, EQPF and President, Taiwan Society of International Law (TSIL).

“We also demand that the government of Taiwan should adopt the ‘International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families’ as soon as possible,” he added, echoing the call by the Taiwan Society of International Law (TSIL).

Thony Dizon, Chemical Safety Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition, said the appalling incident should compel Tyntek  and other electronics companies into developing a new process, with workers’ participation, that will ensure occupational health and safety in the multi-billion dollar industry.

Splashes of high-concentration hydrogen fluoride products on the skin can be fatal.”

Topics: Deserie Castro Tagubasi , Tyntek  electronics , Chunan Science Park , Miaoli County , Taiwan

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard