ALL SECTIONS
Saturday September 7, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Rights advocates back SOGIE bill

posted September 06, 2019 at 10:10 pm by  Rio N. Araja
Human rights advocates on Friday joined the mounting call for the Senate to pass the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression [SOGIE] Equality Bill.

Cristina Palabay, secretary general of Karapatan (Alliance for the Advancement of People’s Rights), affirmed their commitment to “uphold and defend the basic rights and human dignity of marginalized sectors.”

“We stand firm with the LGBTQI+ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual] people for the immediate passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill,” she said.

She cited Article 2, Section 11 of 1987 Constitution declaring that “the State values the dignity of every human person and guarantees full respect for human rights.”

She said the Philippines is also a signatory to a number of international agreements on human rights, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural.

“While we respect the beliefs of faith-based institutions and groups, the anchor of our State policies should be on the civil and political rights already guaranteed in our constitution and international human rights instruments. We must not let homophobic and transphobic rhetoric spreading fear and paranoia prevent us from pushing for meaningful reforms for the LGBTQI+ community,” she said.

Topics: Sexual Orientation , Gender Identity and Expression Equality Bill , SOGIE bill , LGBTQI+

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard