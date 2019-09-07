‘Malikhaing Guro’ confab set at UPLB

The 6th Malikhaing Guro International Conference on Culture-based Education will be held at the University of the Philippines Los Baños in Laguna from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019.
The conference will be a gathering of cultural educators, pedagogues, cultural workers, and arts practitioners across nations to surface their various practices, emerging perspective, and challenges to the different modalities and contexts of education anchored on culture.
With this year’s theme, “Cultural Education: Bridging School and Community for Empowered Citizenry”, paper presentations are expected to demonstrate reflections, conceptualization, or arguments on several topics.
For inquiries, please email [email protected]
or call the Malikhaing Guro Conference Secretariat c/o Ms. Lois Anne Q. Zurbano at 049-5366680 (telefax), 09957567311 (mobile) on Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM or check our facebook page: www.facebook.com/MGInternational
The 6th Malikhaing Guro International Conference on Culture-based Education is a project initiated by the Arts Research and Training Institute in Southern Tagalog, Incorporated (ARTIST, Inc.), in cooperation with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and Department of Education (DepEd).