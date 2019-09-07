‘Malikhaing Guro’ confab set at UPLB

posted September 06, 2019 at 10:00 pm by Manila Standard September 06, 2019 at 10:00 pm

The 6th Malikhaing Guro International Conference on Culture-based Education will be held at the University of the Philippines Los Baños in Laguna from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019. The conference will be a gathering of cultural educators, pedagogues, cultural workers, and arts practitioners across nations to surface their various practices, emerging perspective, and challenges to the different modalities and contexts of education anchored on culture. With this year’s theme, “Cultural Education: Bridging School and Community for Empowered Citizenry”, paper presentations are expected to demonstrate reflections, conceptualization, or arguments on several topics.For inquiries, please email [email protected] or call the Malikhaing Guro Conference Secretariat c/o Ms. Lois Anne Q. Zurbano at 049-5366680 (telefax), 09957567311 (mobile) on Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM or check our facebook page: www.facebook.com/MGInternational The 6th Malikhaing Guro International Conference on Culture-based Education is a project initiated by the Arts Research and Training Institute in Southern Tagalog, Incorporated (ARTIST, Inc.), in cooperation with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and Department of Education (DepEd).

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.