Nograles wants to modernize PAO, facilities

A congressman from Rizal on Friday batted for the widening of the coverage of the Public Attorney’s Office as well as modernizing its facilities. Rep. Fidel Nograles of Rizal filed the Public Attorney’s Office Modernization Act of 2019 that aims to strengthen and modernize the PAO and widen its coverage to cater to more sectors who cannot afford legal services or who deserve free legal assistance. “We need to broaden access to justice by both the complainant and petitioner as clients, and further include legal assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, other government officials and employees, as well as sectoral and advocacy groups,” Nograles, vice chairman of the House Committee on Justice, said. The proposed PAO Modernization Act of 2019, according to Nograles, shall ensure that a legal defense and representation fund is available in all government offices, in order to help government personnel who may be attacked by virtue of the conduct of their official duty. It also highlights empowering sectoral groups and grassroots-level organizations as it proposes that the PAO shall render, free of charge, legal representation, assistance, and counseling for sectoral representation, including but not limited to cases involving the environment, labor, Indigenous Peoples, and persons with disabilities, he added. It also proposes the conduct of a legal needs study by the Philippine Statistics Authority for Congress to understand the basic access to justice needs of the people so proper legislation may be developed and implemented.Nograles’ bill raises the retirement benefits of PAO personnel to be equivalent to the National Prosecution Service under the Prosecution Service Act of 2010, including its future amendments. Nograles cited the United Nations Development Program that poor access to justice has remained to be a critical barrier to human development. Marginalized sectors must have access to justice that is not only fair and equitable, but also cost-effective and efficient. “The essence of justice is that it is available and accessible to all, not only to those who can afford it. It does not always have to be equal, but it always has to be fair, and this means providing assistance to those who have less in life,” said Nograles “By strengthening and modernizing the PAO, we are strengthening and modernizing the delivery of justice for all,” Nograles said.