Liwayway gains more strength

posted September 04, 2019 at 01:25 am by Rio N. Araja September 04, 2019 at 01:25 am

Tropical storm “Liwayway” had intensified into a severe tropical storm while moving northward over the Philippine Sea east of Batanes on Tuesday, weathermen said. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the center of “Liwayway” was estimated at 225 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. Packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph, it was moving north at 15 kph, weathermen said. Wind signal no. 1 remained in effect over Batanes.“Liwayway” which is not expected to make a landfall is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by late Wednesday or Thursday. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the severe tropical storm will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. On the other hand, the southwest monsoon will also trigger scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Ilocos, Central Luzon, CALABARZON area, northern portions of Palawan, including Calamian Islands, Mindoro and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.