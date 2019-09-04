PAL ultimate seat sale extended

posted September 04, 2019 at 01:15 am by Manila Standard September 04, 2019 at 01:15 am

Due to insistent public demand, Philippine Airlines (PAL) is extending its PAL Ultimate Seat Sale 2019 up to Sept. 15. The seat sale, which started last Aug. 28, was initially slated to wind down yesterday, Sept. 3. PAL's lowest roundtrip economy base fare for the year for an international flight is only USD69, while PAL's lowest one-way economy base fare domestic flight is only P69. PAL's Business Class roundtrip base fare on international flights is available for as low as USD299 while PAL's one-way business class base fare on domestic flights is as low as P4,059 One can also elevate their travel experience aboard PAL's Premium Economy for as low as USD289 roundtrip base fare on international flights, and as low as P1,559 one-way base fare on domestic flights. Bargain hunters who wish to experience the best deals may log on to www.philippineairlines.com to book their flights or call up PAL Reservations at (+63 2) 855-8888. They may also visit any PAL ticketing office all over the country or any partner travel-agent for their flights. Travel period is from Sept. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

