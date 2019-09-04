PAL ultimate seat sale extended
The seat sale, which started last Aug. 28, was initially slated to wind down yesterday, Sept. 3. PAL’s lowest roundtrip economy base fare for the year for an international flight is only USD69, while PAL’s lowest one-way economy base fare domestic flight is only P69. PAL’s Business Class roundtrip base fare on international flights is available for as low as USD299 while PAL’s one-way business class base fare on domestic flights is as low as P4,059 One can also elevate their travel experience aboard PAL’s Premium Economy for as low as USD289 roundtrip base fare on international flights, and as low as P1,559 one-way base fare on domestic flights.