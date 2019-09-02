DPWH flagged for delay, failure to implement projects

The Commission on Audit has called the attention of the Department of Public Works and Highways for the delay and non-implementation of several projects worth P118 billion. In a recent annual audit report, state auditors said the DPWH violated Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act. “The causes of delay may have been outside the control of the department, such as typhoon and unfavorable weather condition, for which time extension may be approved by the proper authority,” it read. “However, except for typhoon or unfavorable weather condition, all issues enumerated above, as well as the necessity of coordination with the LGUs and other concerned agencies, are factors which are unintentional but procedural and consequential issues,” it stated. COA blamed the delay of some projects to suspension orders, time extensions and variation of orders issued by the agency’s regional offices.The DPWH, along with its consultants, failed to consider various factors, such as typhoons or unfavorable weather condition, peace and order situation, road right-of-way and pending permits from other government agencies, that could cause delays and non-implementation of projects, it noted. “These procedural and consequential issues should have been considered and resolved during the preliminary engineering study on the viability of the project and pre-construction activities,” COA said. The DPWH, for its part, vowed to take corrective measures and heed the recommendations of COA, such as the issuance of demand letters and notices to the contractors to call their attention.