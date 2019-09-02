PRRC chairmanship transferred to DENR

posted September 02, 2019 at 10:20 pm by MJ Blancaflor September 02, 2019 at 10:20 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has transferred the chairmanship of the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources which used to be headed by the Department of Budget and Management. Under Executive Order 90, the inter-agency committee mandated to rehabilitate Pasig River will be chaired by the Environment secretary. Meanwhile, the head of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will serve as co-chairman. The commission will be composed of the secretaries of Public Works and Highways, Budget and Management, Tourism, Transportation, Finance, Trade and Industry, National Defense, and Interior and Local Government. MJ BlancaflorThe Executive Secretary and three members from the private sector will also be appointed by the President as members of the commission. The order, which amended EO 54 by former president Joseph Estrada in 1999, was signed on Aug. 28. Copies of the order were given to the media on Monday. PRRC was created on January 1999 to strengthen the government’s program to rehabilitate Pasig River for transportation, recreation, and tourism purposes.

