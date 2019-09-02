ALL SECTIONS
Monday September 2, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘First tele-hearing in Davao a success’

posted September 02, 2019 at 10:15 pm by  Rey E. Requejo
The holding of the first-ever trial of inmates using video conferencing or “tele-hearing” at the Davao City Regional Trial Court on Monday was a success.

Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez said “all the parties in the case were satisfied” in the proceedings being heard in the sala of Executive Judge Emmanuel Carpio.

“The tele-hearing proceeded well. It was a successful hearing. There was no glitch and from the information I received, all the parties were satisfied with the proceeding,” Marquez said, in a phone interview.

According to Marquez, the inmates were assisted by lawyers from the Public Attorney’s Office during the entire time of the proceedings which took place on Monday morning.

The Court Administrator explained that the “tele-hearing” would be pilot-tested in the Davao City RTC for at least two years. Rey E. Requejo

Television monitors, speakers, and high definition cameras were installed at Carpio’s sala, and linked by radiofrequency through the towers put up in the Hall of Justice and the Davao City Jail for the “tele-hearing” to enable suspects in criminal cases to testify and be cross-examined without leaving their detention cells. 

Topics: Davao City Regional Trial Court , Jose Midas Marquez , Emmanuel Carpio

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard