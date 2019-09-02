Caga named PIA-OIC after Clavite quit

Regional Director Abner Caga was named on Monday as officer-in-charge of the Philippine Information Agency Central Office following the resignation of Harold Clavite who has been tagged of corruption.
“As OIC, Director Caga shall enjoy limited powers which are confined to functions of administration and shall ensure that the Office continues its usual activities,” a department order signed by Communications Secretary Martin Andanar read.
Clavite expressed his intention to submit his “irrevocable resignation” to President Rodrigo Duterte citing personal reasons, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters on the same day.
“He also said that he already gave three years to the country and it’s time for him to go back to his family. This was elevated to the President and thereafter accepted,” Medialdea added.
We recognize the service Mr. Clavite has rendered and wished him all the best in his future endeavors.
However, the former PIA chief denied that he had submitted a resignation letter to the President up until his departure from the PIA last week.