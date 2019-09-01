'One-way EDSA no-win option'

A senator has rejected a proposal to convert EDSA into a one-way road to ease traffic, saying this will only disrupt businesses and inconvenience commuters. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian expressed his opposition after an engineering consultancy broached the idea of transforming EDSA into a northbound highway while the parallel C-5 Road will be turned into a southbound road. “EDSA and C-5 are not designed for one-way vehicular flow. Instead of helping the commuting public, converting these major highways into one-way roads will only disrupt businesses and commuters. This scheme only redirects vehicular traffic but does nothing to reduce vehicular volume,” Gatchalian said. He said in order for the one-way traffic scheme to work, bus routes across Metro Manila have to be rationalized first. “The way I see it, if we focus on improving our mass public transportation system, including our buses and railways, and decongesting our side streets from illegally parked vehicles, we would automatically decongest EDSA as well,” Gatchalian said. “In the long term, moving the seat of government to Clark would significantly reduce traffic congestion in Metro Manila. But for now, the government must hasten the construction of Skyway 3 and the North-South Connector road to decongest EDSA,” he added. The Philippine National Police has already deployed anew its Highway Patrol Group to assist in managing traffic on EDSA. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority blamed the worsening traffic to the increasing number of public and private vehicles as well as undisciplined drivers.The agency admitted the present volume of vehicles on the road can no longer be accommodated by the limited road network in Metro Manila. MMDA spokesperson Pircelyn Pialago said vehicles passing through EDSA have increased by 5.75 percent, or an average of 405,882 for the first eight months this year. This is an additional 22,054 vehicles compared to the 2018 data for the same period, which posted an average of 383,828 vehicles, she said. As the “ber months’ starts today (Sept. 1), MMDA is expecting the volume of vehicles to swell on EDSA. Shopping malls and other commercial establishments located along EDSA are traffic generators during these months, MMDA said. At least 16 malls and shopping centers are located along EDSA. MMDA study showed that delivery trucks and container vans loaded with goods, imported items and other salable merchandise, piled up the streets of Metro Manila, adding to the traffic as the holiday season draws near. The MMDA is supporting Gatchalian’s proposed measure requiring new car buyers to prove they have parking space before they can complete a purchase.