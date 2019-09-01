Batocabe murder suspects granted bail; solon fumes

A former mayor of Bicol who’s the principal accused in the murder of Rep. Rodel Batocabe in December was granted bail by the Regional Trial Court, a move that was criticized on Saturday by Rep. Alfredo Garbin of AKO Bicol Party-list. Former Mayor Carlwyn Baldo of Daraga, Albay, and his co-accused, have been allowed to post bail by Branch 10 of the Regional Trial Court in Legazpi City on Friday. Baldo, who is facing two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder was required to post a bail of P3 million per count of murder. The court’s order partly reads: “Evidence presented is not enough to convince the Court that evidence of accused’ guilt is strong enough to deny his motion for bail” as it enumerated “inconsistencies in the testimonies of the witnesses, among other facts such as Baldo’s absence in the crime scene at the time of the murder and a witness saying Baldo did not give specific instructions to the hitmen he supposedly hired to follow Baldo.” Garbin, however, claimed that “the evidence against Baldo was overwhelming.” “The witnesses have spontaneously and separately pointed out to him [Baldo] as the mastermind, the evidence gathered by the police point to him as the mastermind, and he has a clear motive to mastermind the commission of crime,” Garbin said in a statement. “There is enough evidence to convict and definitely more than enough to deny bail,” he added. The Batocabe family and AKO Bicol Party-list group will file a motion for reconsideration for the court to reverse its decision, Garbin added. Under the Rules of Court, those charged with heinous crimes like murder may be granted bail by the court after an evaluation of the evidence submitted by the prosecution. The lawyer-son of Batocabe denounced the grant of bail to Baldo. In a statement written in Pilipino sent to media outlets by a certain Chester Lobramont, Justin Batocabe said:Legazpi City RTC Branch 10Carl “Awin” Baldo. (Feelings of anger, frustration and surprise are being felt by out family due to the order of Branch 10 of the Regional Trial Court in Legazpi City to release Carl “Awin” Baldo.”) Justin Batocabe said the murder charge filed against Baldo is nonbailable, thus it rendered a serious blow to the family, to the memory of the victim and to the people who have faith in the Philippines’ justice system. “murder chargesBaldonon-bailable.” “Cong. Rodel,Senior Citizens at PWDs. (My father was mercilessly killed last December while distributing gift and happiness to senior citizens and the disabled. Thanks to the speedy action by the authorities, President Duterte, SAP Bong Go, Ako Bicol Party-list, PNP and NBI all of the assailants were arrested, and the weapons and motorcycle used in the treacherous attack were seized. These were shown to the media and court.”) “Rodrigo Roa Duterte, SAP Bong Go, Ako Bicol Party-list, PNP,NBI s” “. (The evidence clearly points to Awin Baldo as the mastermind in my father’s killing).