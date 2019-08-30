Dengvaxia victims' kin gripe about lack of info

The parents of the children administered with the largely untested Dengvaxia vaccine have complained to Senator Richard Gordon they were not given proper information or warned of any side effects before their children were given Dengvaxia shots. During a consultation with Gordon, officials of the United Parents Against Dengvaxia said their children had now developed various ailments that they didn’t have before their inoculation. In response, Gordon stressed the need for setting up the most advanced training program and testing facilities for dengue specialists because dengue has been an epidemic in the Philippines. He said the move would also enable them to determine if the development of various diseases in the children inoculated with Dengvaxia was a side effect of the vaccine. “We really have to conduct a lot of study first before we could even think about reinstituting this vaccine,” Gordon said. The parents are appealing to Gordon because of their mistrust in the government’s immunization program.“They are also appealing for assistance to those who were given the Dengvaxia without proper information and without complying with proper procedures such as checking their medical history,” Gordon said. UPAD chairman Elvie Ligerald complained they were not given proper information or warned of any side effects prior to inoculation. She said their children, while fortunately alive, now had to take maintenance medications due to the different diseases that they developed after being inoculated. She said their children had been diagnosed with kidney problems, high blood pressure and epilepsy, among other things. Others had complained of joint pain, extreme weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, dehydration and extreme pain on the sides.