Tax evasion filed against Kapa founder’s wife

The Department of Justice has been asked to prosecute for tax evasion the corporate secretary of Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. for failure to pay P168.2 million in taxes for the years 2017 and 2018. In a complaint filed Thursday, the Bureau of Internal Revenue accused businesswoman Reyna Apolinario, wife of Joel Apolinario, of tax evasion for failing to settle its tax liabilities in the amount of P163.9 million in 2017 and P4.3 million in 2018. The BIR claimed that Apolinario did not file income tax returns from 2012 to 2015 and then declared an income of P206,578 in 2016; P171,100 in 2017; and P12.06 million in 2018. “However, in 2018, the declared beginning capital of Reyna in her audited financial statements ballooned to P306.90 million,” the BIR noted. The bureau said this points to undeclared sources of income amounting to P307.70 million for 2017, including P140 million in cash, P27.6 million worth of luxury vehicles, P65.7 million in heavy equipment, P45.1 million in real properties, and other assets or investments. The BIR also discovered that a list provided by the Land Transportation Office showed that Apolinario failed to declare in the financial statements of nine vehicles registered under her name.The agency noted that the KAPA official has 13 businesses ranging from retail and quarrying to media and marketing and a hotel. The tax evasion complaint is the latest blow against the beleaguered religious corporation, which the Securities and Exchange Commission ordered closed last June. Earlier, the SEC also accused several officers of KAPA, including Joel and Reyna, of violating the Securities Regulation Code on allegations that they enticed the public to donate at least P10,000 in exchange for a 30% monthly lifetime return “without having to do anything other than invest and wait for the payout.” The National Bureau of Investigation has filed syndicated estafa charges against KAPA officers on behalf of three persons who claimed they invested in the corporation after being made to believe they would earn a monthly lifetime interest equivalent to 30% of the principal. The DOJ is currently investigating the complaints to determine whether there is basis to file criminal complaint against officials of KAPA.