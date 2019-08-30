Librarian accuses DepEd official of misconduct

A Department of Education official from Taguig City is facing a complaint of misconduct before the Office of the Ombudsman for his alleged instruction to create a fictitious Facebook account. In a seven-page complaint-affidavit, Joseph Son, a DepEd librarian, accused George Tizon, DepEd’s School Governance and Operations Division chief in Taguig City over 48 public high schools, of directing him to do tasks that were not directly connected with his job, such as creating FB accounts using fictitious names and personalities “to vilify those who are critical of his administration” sometime in May last year. Moreover, he alleged Tizon then poured water over his appointment paper. Despite such incident, Son said Tizon had no other way but to approve his promotion. He said Tizon, also an acting principal of Senator Renato Cayetano High School, turned down his promotion as librarian II, and accused him of taking sides with the official’s enemy, one Dr. Isidro Aguilar.Also on Thursday, DepEd supervisor Salome Castro filed a complaint of grave misconduct against Tizon, the alleged “creator, handler and user of the FB account Deped Pens George Tizon.” She said Tizon had attacked her persona on the social media. Last July 10 and Aug. 1, teachers and other supervisors of DepEd-Taguig City filed complaints of graft and corruption against Tizon with the Ombudsman.