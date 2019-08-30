COA flags Dept. of Tourism

The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Tourism for spending P507.304 million without supporting documents. In a 2018 audit report, the state auditors said P484.160 million went to the DOT main office with a breakdown of P292.916 million for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations 2017 convention with incomplete documentation, P153.893 million for video materials without copies as proof of production and airing, P30.346-million financial assistance, P5.729-million cash advances for foreign trips, and P1.274-million payments of inventories. “Non-submission of the necessary documents affects the validity and propriety of the disbursements made and an indication of weakness in the internal control over disbursements of central and regional offices,” the report read. The other expenditures of the regional offices were P80,000 in professional fee for the conduct of Japanese and Mandarin language courses, P209,300 honoraria for a resource person, and P586,200 for vehicle rentals. The Tourism department vowed to submit the required documents.COA said P9.097-million disbursements “contravened some of the existing government rules and regulations or deviated from the proper standard process or procedures on disbursements.” It questioned the P918,935.88 expenses on six foreign trips wherein the two-person per trip limit as stated in a department order was violated, purchase of P3.579-million gift checks from the Land Bank of the Philippines as promotional materials, P1.898 million for van rentals despite having to service vehicles and other modes of transportation, P230,741.25 on excessive hotel costs, P116,511.05 on unnecessary meals of DOT employees during staff meetings and preparations for seminars and other activities. “Management assured the audit team that they would comply with the recommendations and apply the prescribed rates of travel allowances in all its official travels,” COA said.