ALL SECTIONS
Thursday August 29, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘Matcha-do’ about green tea

posted August 29, 2019 at 01:25 am by  AFP
From matcha ice cream to cake and chocolate, producers of traditional Japanese green tea are capitalizing on growing global interest in its flavor—even as demand for the drink declines at home.

‘Matcha-do’ about green tea

At Shigehiko Suzuki’s tea shop in central Japan, adorned with a traditional “noren” drape, the customers are flooding in but more to scoop up gelato or cake than to sip the bright-green tea.

In 1998, Suzuki’s company Marushichi Seicha started making powdered matcha green tea—traditionally made using a bamboo whisk in a tiny room. The firm now exports 30 tons of green tea to the US, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

“The demand for matcha is rapidly growing in the world... There’s demand for ice cream, desserts, and coffee,” Suzuki told AFP at his shop in Fujieda, 170 kilometers (105 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

Japan exported more than 5,000 tons of green tea—mainly to the United States—last year, 10 times more than two decades ago.

But in Japan, the consumption of green tea leaves for drinking dropped from 1,174 grams per household in 2001 to 844 grams in 2015, according to the latest government data—a trend Suzuki puts down to a more westernized diet. 

“The number of Japanese who regularly drink tea is decreasing while there are more Japanese who enjoy various kinds of food, so tea doesn’t sell like before,” said the 55-year-old.

Japanese traditionally drink green tea with rice but are doing so less as the diet becomes less dependent on the grain.

Sensing the shift, Suzuki branched into matcha-flavored ice cream nine years ago, opening a shop where customers can choose gelato from seven levels of bitterness.

It became so popular, he opened two stores in Tokyo and one in Kyoto, matcha’s traditional home. 

Topics: matcha , ice cream , Japanese green tea , Shigehiko Suzuki , Marushichi Seicha

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard