Duterte signs new school-related laws

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed new laws requiring schools to provide neutral desks for left-handed students and ordering all state universities and colleges to craft and implement a land management plan.
He also signed a law professionalizing the fisheries profession through the formation of a regulatory board.
Republic Act 11394 or the Mandatory Provision of Neutral Desks in Educational Institutions Act orders both private and public schools nationwide to provide neutral tables or armchairs equivalent to 10 percent of the student population.
The law aims to protect left-handed students from being at a disadvantage as they use chairs for right-handed people.
The Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority will formulate the penalties for non-compliance of the law.
Duterte also signed RA 11396 requiring SUCs to include the construction of dormitories for students and housing sites for faculty members and employees.