PDEA launches drug-free program

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Wednesday launched a program for drug-free workplace in hotels, restaurants, bars, condominiums, subdivisions and even warehouses in Makati City. Director General Aaron Aquino said the anti-drug advocacy program was not mainly for the promotion of a drug-free workplace, but also to instill awareness on the modus operandi used by drug syndicates, such as using high-end subdivisions, hotels and condominiums as drug dens, laboratories and warehouses to conceal their illegal activities. “One of the priorities of the program is to reintroduce and compel business owners to conform with the requirements of Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation 8 Series of 2003 which mandates all private establishments employing 10 or more workers to formulate and implement a drug-free workplace program, including mandatory drafting and adoption of company policies against illegal drug use,” he said. During the launch, Aquino, along with Makati City Mayor Abbie Binay, urged all business establishments to implement a safe and drug-free environment in the workplace, pursuant to the Department of Labor and Employment Order 53-03 or the Guidelines for the implementation of a Drug-Free Workplace Policies and Programs for the Private Sector. Earlier, PDEA dismantled a large-scale clandestine laboratory in Oceanaire Luxurious Residences in Pasay City on Sept. 25, 2018.Aquino urged lessors of warehouses, condominiums and houses to regularly inspect their properties to prevent them from being used as drug laboratories and warehouses. “PDEA has seen clandestine drug laboratories set up inside subdivisions and condominiums. Illegal drug transactions are actually happening inside hotel rooms, restaurants and bars because illegal drugs can be exchanged discreetly. Some drug personalities were even billeted inside residential condominiums and apartelles, and use the place as drug dens where illegal drugs can be bought and used,” he said. “We are one in promoting a working environment free from the influence of illegal drugs in the public and private sectors as this allows personnel better health and safety, at the same time increasing productivity. This is a win-win situation for both employers and employees,” he added.