Broadcast journalist denies hand in murder

A broadcast journalist from Kidapawan City, Cotabato on Wednesday came forward, denying any involvement in the murder of Brigada News FM anchor Eduardo Dizon last July 10. At a news conference in Quezon City, Bong Encarnacion, whose real name is Dante Tabosares, maintained his innocence, asking “why point to me as the mastermind behind Dizon’s death?” Despite tirades between him and Dizon when he was still alive over controversies surrounding the Kapa Community Ministry International Inc., he said the two of them were not enemies and were not harboring an old grudge with one another. “Even Mrs. [Madonna] Dizon was a friend,” he told reporters. Tabosares is the radio manager and commentator of Radyo Bomba 99.5. He tapped a Davao City-based lawyer, Peter Nugas, as his lead counsel, and another collaborating lawyer, Flor Sardido from Digos City, Davao del Sur, to defend him before the prosecutor’s office. “I am at the same time a pastor. Why did the government said the case [of murder] is already closed?” he asked. The real perpetrator of the crime continued to remain scot-free, he said. “We have a good case [defense],” Sardido said.The Malacañang task force looking into the murder of Dizon identified Encarnacion as the mastermind, Junell Gerozaga as the gunman, Jun Jacolbe as the right-hand man and Hilario Lapi Jr. as the lookout. Lapi identified Encarnacion as the one who ordered the killing of Dizon in a meeting of 10 persons inside his office also on July 10. The Presidential Task Force on Media Security said a case of murder was filed against Encarnacion last July 22. Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said “the suspects, based on our witnesses’ affidavits, are Kapa members who are also media people themselves.” Encarnacion, for his part, admitted he is a Kapa “defender and advocate.” “[In short] I am a member,” he told the. According to another Kapa member, Jofrey Cagape of Jack Radio Koronadal, the wife of the victim would soon surface in his radio program and apologize for tagging the Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. into the death of her husband. President Rodrigo Duterte previously ordered Kapa to shut down for supposed investment scams.