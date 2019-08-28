2 Koreans arrested at NAIA

Two more Korean fugitives wanted for justice in their country were arrested by immigration authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, bringing the number to six Korean fugitives nabbed for the month of August. The Koreans, identified as Hong Chan Woo and Jun Juman and both in the Interpol’s wanted list, were intercepted at the departure area of the NAIA 3 terminal. Port Operations Division Chief Grifton Medina said the two were brought to the BI detention in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending their deportation proceedings. “They were about to leave the country when our immigration officers saw that their names were registered hits in Interpol database showing that they have derogatory criminal records in Korea,” Medina said. Hong was reportedly bound for Jakarta while Juman was going to Hanoi when they were offloaded from their flights and arrested.According to lawyer Rommel Tacorda, Border Control and Intelligence Unit chief, Hong was wanted by authorities in Seoul for forging a private document and committing fraud. The Korean court issued a warrant against Hong and became the subject of Interpol’s red notice. Hong is wanted for violating Korea’s game industry promotion act for engaging in online gaming activities in conspiracy with other suspects. Jun and his cohorts allegedly amassed large sums of money amounting to hundreds of millions of Won, which the victims deposited to their bank accounts, by converting it to game money.