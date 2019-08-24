Rody to root for Gilas in Fiba
According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the President may also meet the players prior to their World Cup opener against the Italians. “That’s something that we’re working on but what’s definite is the President of course wants to support Team Philippines,” Chief of Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert Borje said during a briefing on Friday. “I will be accompanied by the Vice President of China himself to watch the basketball game. That’s true. It’s a break in protocol, (the Chinese Vice President himself),” Duterte said in his speech during the oath-taking rites of newly elected officers of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. Based on World Cup first round schedule, Gilas Pilipinas will battle Italy on Aug. 31, Serbia on Sept. 2 and Angola on Sept. 4. The games will be held at the International Sports and Cultural Arena in Foshan City.