ALL SECTIONS
Friday August 23, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Solon hits ‘doubling’ of OP’s intel funds

posted August 23, 2019 at 10:55 pm by  Maricel Cruz
A legislator belonging to the Makabayan Bloc on Friday assailed the drastic increase in the intelligence fund of the Office of the President “makes the Philippines look like a de facto police-military state” since the money may be used to keep track of the perceived and real political opponents of President Rodrigo Duterte as well as suspected enemies of the State.

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate said this in the wake of reports which revealed the intelligence and confidential funds of the OP almost doubled, or from P1.25 billion each in 2017 and 2018, to P2.25 billion in 2019 to the proposed P4.5 billion in 2020.

Zarate said that the big allocations, when taken in the context of police and military pronouncements, “are indicative of an unannounced martial law.”

“Take this proposed intelligence budget with the proposed amendments to the Human Security Act along with the PNP’s and AFP’s push for the revival of the Anti-Subversion law and the militarization of campuses, then these would effectively make the whole Philippines as a police state,” Zarate said.

This will result in de facto martial law nationwide, he added.

Topics: Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate , intelligence fund , Office of the President

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard