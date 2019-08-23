MMDA road works on major roads okd

posted August 23, 2019 at 10:50 pm by Joel E. Zurbano

The Metro Manila Development Authority gave its go signal to the Department of Public Works and Highways to resume its weekend road works on major streets in the National Capital Region. In its advisory, the MMDA public information office stated that the DPWH-NCR road repair and reblocking will begin Friday evening until dawn Monday. The road repair will cover the areas at Epifanio de los Santos Avenue southbound direction from corner Bulacan Street to Philam, 1st lane from center island; from Magallanes—Baclaran Bus Stop to Magallanes—Alabang Bus Stop, outer lane; and from Eugenio Lopez Drive to Scout Borromeo (desilting and construction of manhole); and at the northbound direction from Main Avenue to P. Tuazon, 1st lane from sidewalk.Road reblocking activities, meanwhile, will be undertaken at the southbound directions of Circumferential Road 5 (C-5 Road), from C.P. Garcia Bridge approach B; Taguig City, fronting Palar Village; and Katipunan Avenue, after Boni Serrano Tunnel to P. Tuazon Street, truck lane; and at the eastbound directions of Quirino Highway, from Theresa Heights and before Belfast, inner lane; and Elliptical Road, before Commonwealth Avenue, 7th lane from outer sidewalk.

