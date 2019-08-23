Dar to adopt Isabela policy

Cauayan City, Isabela—Agriculture Secretary William Dar has said he will adopt the agriculture policy of Isabela. “I am going to adapt the agriculture policy of the province of Isabela as model for the design on how to operate provincial agriculture systems that would be funded by World Bank with an initial $500 million,” he said in a speech here. Dar delivered the keynote speech during the 4th Organic Agriculture Scientific Conference hosted by Cauayan City Mayor Bernard Dy at Japi Traveller’s Hotel and Restaurant in Cauayan City in partnerships with the Department of Agriculture Regional Office led by Director Narciso Edillon. It is Dar’s first visit to Isabela since his appointment as DA chief on Aug. 5, 2019.Dar said he was impressed with the agriculture policy of Isabela crafted by Vice Governor Faustino G. Dy III on his first term as governor of the province in 2010. Dubbed as Bojie-Rodito Opportunities, the policy includes the enrollment of more than 5,000 small farmers to the Social Security System, P3.50 rice and corn price subsidy, farmer’s congress caravan per municipality, interest free loan assistance package and the more or less 16,000 college scholars of the province coming from small holder farmer/laborer to 11 Isabela State University campuses province wide.