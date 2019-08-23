Government hopeful 4 will be jailed

The government on Thursday expressed confidence those who killed a radio commentator from Kidapawan City last month, who was critical of the Kapa Community Ministry International Inc., would be jailed. Communications Secretary Martin Andanar and Undersecretary Joel Egco, chief of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, told a Malacañang news conference they were convinced justice would be served on the slain commentator Eduardo Dizon, as two witnesses surfaced to aid in the investigation. In the Malacañang news conference, they identified the suspects—all missing—as Dante Tabosares, alias Bong Encarnacion, Jun Jacolbe, Junel Herosaga, and Helario Lapi, believed by officials as members of the media and Kapa group, which was recently exposed for their alleged fraudulent scheme. The commentator was reportedly driving home after his radio program when he was shot dead by gunmen around 10:30 p.m. on July 10. He succumbed from five gunshot wounds. His wife, Madonna, was convinced the named suspects were the brains behind her husband’s death. She noted that since her husband became critical of Kapa, Dizon received death threats from the religious group.“As far as I know, the suspects are doing their counter affidavits. But with the strength of what we have now, I think they will find it difficult and we have a strong case against them,” Egco told Palace reporters. “But still I’d like to clarify that, of course, we accord them the right to due process still,” he added. President Rodrigo Duterte recently ordered Kapa’s investment activities shut down, describing the investment as the biggest scam to hit the country. Murder charges were filed at the City Prosecutor’s Office of Kidapawan City against the suspects, Egco said, but they remained missing because the courts have yet to issue warrants of arrest.