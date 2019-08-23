Israel to hire PH workers for hotels

Amid reports of pending deportation of hundreds of Filipinos in Israel, along with their children who were born in that country, the Israeli government says it will hire Filipino workers to fill vacancies in hotels and in tourism industry. At the same time, Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced it is in need of more than 1,000 Filipino nurses, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration said Thursday. POEA Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said that Israel’s hotel and tourism industry would be needing foreign workers, but prefer Filipino workers. “Aside from Israel, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is also in need of Filipino workers,” Olalia said over a radio interview. He said applicants may apply starting October, adding Israel employers prefer to hire Filipinos instead of other nationalities for being courteous, hospitable, honest and hardworking.The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority said Filipinos have a lot of skills and they can surely compete in the labor market. On the other hand, the KSA’s Ministry of Health needs 1,000 female nurses with a monthly salary of P60,000, excluding a host of benefits, such as free fare and accommodation. The POEA assured the safety of Filipino workers who would be hired because of the good track record of the KSA’s ministry of health. “The workers will also stay in KSA government facilities and not in private dormitories,” Olalia said. Olalia reminded prospective applicants to register with POEA website before applying to the head office, and avoid transacting with illegal recruiters.