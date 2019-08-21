Palace defines ‘duterte’: Honest
Urban Dictionary defined the family name of President Rodrigo Duterte as a “scam,” “traitor,” “fake,” “of low quality,” among others. “If that dictionary definition of ‘duterte’ refers to the President, then we have our own definition of the man, which is exactly the opposite of what that dictionary gives,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo told a news conference. “Duterte to us means honest, incorruptible, politically-willed person, courageous, selfless honest, transparent, and all good things,” Panelo said. There are no strict rules for defining a word or phrase on Urban Dictionary and any person may submit definitions.
