Wednesday August 21, 2019

Palace defines ‘duterte’: Honest

posted August 21, 2019 at 01:25 am by  MJ Blancaflor
Malacañang on Tuesday contested the degrading definition of the word “duterte” in an online dictionary which crowdsources slang words and phrases.

Urban Dictionary defined the family name of President Rodrigo Duterte as a “scam,” “traitor,” “fake,” “of low quality,” among others.

“If that dictionary definition of ‘duterte’ refers to the President, then we have our own definition of the man, which is exactly the opposite of what that dictionary gives,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo told a news conference.

“Duterte to us means honest, incorruptible, politically-willed person, courageous, selfless honest, transparent, and all good things,” Panelo said.

There are no strict rules for defining a word or phrase on Urban Dictionary and any person may submit definitions.

In July 2019, a netizen submitted the word “duterte” to the online dictionary, which now classifies the term as a verb, an adjective, and a noun. 

“Urban Dictionary? Who did that?” Panelo asked.

“Maybe that’s false news...The Urban Dictionary. I’ve never heard of Urban Dictionary. I’m familiar with known dictionaries like Webster,” he added. “Maybe they’re anti-Duterte.” 

