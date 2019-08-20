Leonen opts out of race for CJ post

posted August 20, 2019 at 01:10 am by Rey E. Requejo

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen has opted to decline his automatic nomination for the Chief Justice post. “I confirm that I have declined the nomination of the court en banc to the position of Chief Justice, vice Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin,” Leonen said. “There is no requirement to state our reasons for declining the nomination. For now, in my considered judgment, my decision is the right thing to do for myself, this Court and this country,” he added. Under the rules of the Judicial and Bar Council, the five most senior magistrates of the 15-member bench are automatically nominated to the SC top post, which Bersamin will vacate on Oct. 18 when he reaches his mandatory retirement age of 70.Aside from Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, the other senior magistrates are Associate Justices Diosdado Peralta, Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Leonen, and Francis Jardeleza, who will retire on Sept. 26. The JBC set the deadline for the submission of application, nomination, and acceptance for the chief justice post on Aug. 20.

