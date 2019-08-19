DOLE blackballs 21 employers, labor agencies

Twenty-one foreign recruitment agencies and direct employers were blacklisted in a continuing government bid to rid the overseas placement industry of misfits, the Labor department reported over the weekend. The department said 19 erring local recruitment firms were either suspended or had their licenses canceled. Administrator Bernard Olalia of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration said cleansing the industry was part of the intensified regulatory exercise to protect Filipino workers and promote the welfare of those seeking employment abroad. The POEA also said those meted with suspension, fines or cancellation of licenses were found to have violated recruitment rules from January to July. Olalia said of the suspended and canceled PRAs, there were those whose licenses were restored after their cancellation was reversed on appeal. Olalia said the POEA had to disclose the list to make the public aware, especially those seeking employment overseas, of the erring agencies. The disqualified foreign recruitment agencies or direct employers are AV Global Harvest PTE Ltd., Isa KhouriMetal Industries Ltd. and Amir Khoury, Raffles International Christian School, Al Tauqueet Trading and Services, Est/Al Tauqet Trading & Services Co., NooraSalem Saad Occie for Recruitment of Domestic Helpers Office, All Pro Recruitment Agency, Marwan Slim;Food Equipment Supplying Company Limited (Fesco) & Thaer H. Abdou, Wanasah Manpower Supply & Mohammed Naser Al Naser, Bader Contracting & Trading Company/Bard Cont and Trad, Speedy Tech Electronics Co. Ltd., Staff Buro Staffing, Candice Cruz and Allan John Wilton, Jalal Al Jalal Construction Est./ Al Nassr AhssaTrading Contracting Company/Jalal Al Jalal/Saad Saleh Al Jalal, Marhaba Shopping Center, Hadi Al HamroorContracting Est. and Fawzi Al Najrani Est./Fouzi Saleh Najrani Contracting, Yacht Tours Maldives Pvt. Ltd.; Al Falax Electronics Equipment and Supplies Company/Al Falak Equipment, Agensi Pekerjaan YSL SDN BHD Lim Pooling and Saw Boon Foong, West Labour Supply and Abdalla Ali Adalla Alsari, Tsaheel Al Janoob Office for Recruitment, Al Bahli Manpower Recruiting Office & Omar Saad Al Hamad, and Special Manpower Supply. The agencies suspended or fined from January to July 31 were Double M Marine Services, Danasan Manpower & Management Services, Summit Placement and Resources, Masters International Placement, FarlandPersonnel Management Corp., Corinthians Placement Services, Ankor Management & Services & Consultant; HBO International Manpower Services, Century High HR Inc., First Champion & International Entertainment Inc., Jamal Human Resource, Farland Personnel Management Corp., Boom International Recruitment Agency, Workgroup International Manpower Services, OsimsOriental Skills International, Health Carousel Philippines Inc., Mitch International Recruitment Agency, and Falcon Maritime & Allied Services. The list of agencies with canceled licenses included Rufean International Resources, Ace Globe Management Consultancy Services Corp, Federal Overseas Manpower Inc., American Prime Manpower Services Inc., FilhighGNS, Inc., Danasan Manpower & Management Service, Pacific Ace Human Resources Corporation, Highway Manpower Services & Promotion, Inc., and M&P Employment Inc.