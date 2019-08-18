ALL SECTIONS
Aug 18, 2019

260,000 more sign up for SK, village polls

posted August 17, 2019 at 11:10 pm by  Vito Barcelo
The Commission on Elections has received at least  260,000 applications in the second week of the voters’ registration for next year’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

“The ongoing voter registration nationwide, which started on Aug. 1, has yielded 269,087 applications in its second week,” the Comelec said in a statement.

The poll body said that of this figure, 159,126 applications came from first-time registrants, wherein 36,649 applications were from those aged 15 to 17, while 122,477 were from those 18 years old and above.

“Region IV-A (Calabarzon) takes the lead in overall applications from regular registrants, with 43,777 applications processed from Aug. 5 to 10, 2019. Meanwhile, Region 1 (Ilocos) processed 5,880 applications from SK registrants in the same period,” the Comelec said.

The Comelec said that it processed a total of 144,202 female applicants and 124,885 male applicants.

“All types of applications are accepted in the ongoing registration of voters, including application for registration, transfer, change/corrections of entries, reactivation, inclusion, and reinstatement of name in the list of voters,” the poll body said.

“The Commission reminded the public that it will accept applications until Sept. 30, 2019 from Mondays to Saturdays including holidays.

Topics: Commission on Elections , Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections

