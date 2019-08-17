US, PH ink deal for anti-terror training camp in Cavite

The United States and Philippine governments have agreed to establish a P350-million state-of-the-art Regional Counterterrorism Training Center, which will be constructed on the grounds of the Philippine National Police Academy in Silang, Cavite. PNP Chief Police General Oscar D. Albayalde and Deputy Chief of Mission John C. Law signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the center to provide counterterrorism training for law enforcement units and personnel from the Philippines and regional partner nations. The US Department of State has secured P520 million or $10 million in counterterrorism partnership funds to establish and jointly operate the center with the PNP. “The initiative comes in response to a request from the PNP for a state-of-the-art facility to provide enhanced regional counterterrorism training,” a statement released by the US Embassy in Manila said. “The establishment of this center reflects the US’ enduring commitment to support Philippine counterterrorism efforts and work together to address threats to peace and security in the region,” the embassy added. On May 22, prosecutors, law enforcement officials and legal experts from the US, Philippines, and Indonesia gathered for a two-day workshop on effective investigations and prosecutions of terrorism cases. The US Embassy, through the US Department of Justice Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training, partnered with the Philippine Department of Justice to train 52 participants from the three countries. The embassy said the workshop was an opportunity for counterterrorism officials to share best practices and develop professional networks. “I hope this is only the beginning of a lasting relationship and cooperation among our three countries in combatting terrorism. Your work will make a difference in global efforts to combat terrorism,” Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy John Law told workshop participants.The workshop introduced participants to a wide range of tools for investigating terrorism, such as digital forensics techniques and cyber investigations, identifying common types of explosives, pre- and post-blast crime scene investigation, and coordination between law enforcement and prosecutors in terrorism cases. Visiting experts from the United States also delivered presentations. US DOJ National Security Division Counterterrorism Section prosecutor Mary Futcher discussed international perspectives on prosecuting terrorism cases, and US Federal Bureau of Investigation expert John Kowatch spoke about types of explosive devices commonly encountered in the region. Director of the US DOJ Cybercrime Laboratory Ovie Carroll discussed online investigations of terrorism cases, including on social media platforms. Retired Regional Prosecutor for Philippines Region IX Peter Medalle, who presented on best practices in prosecuting terrorism cases, was recognized for his successful prosecution of terrorism cases in his region. Albayalde said five newly organized police commando battalions of the PNP Special Action Force are being eyed to receive formal counter-terrorism training in the new facility. “This training facility will certainly provide the PNP with enhanced capability to address threats posed by domestic and transnational terrorism,” Albayalde said. As the government intensifies its efforts against terrorist elements, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo on Thursday reminded the public that the military is not the enemy in the campaign, as it batted for a stronger anti-terrorism law. “We understand the apprehension of our people especially on issues of human rights but we assure our people that your Armed Forces is an institution, a professional institution that adheres to the tenets of human rights and international humanitarian law,” Arevalo said.