Yedda chairs House panel

Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Kittilstvedt Romualdez has been appointed as chairperson of the House of Representatives’ Committee on the Welfare of Children.

Romualdez said Friday her appointment to one of the key positions at the House “is another opportunity to serve and we will embrace this with a deep sense of duty.” “I am honored and thankful to this recognition. My heartfelt gratitude to Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and my colleagues,” said Romualdez, wife of House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez. Yedda Romualdez served as the chairperson of the House committee on accounts under the 17th Congress, where she represented the First District of Leyte. She succeeded Rep. Aurora Cerilles as chairman of the committee on the welfare of children. This developed as 1-PACMAN Party-list Rep. Michael Romero, president of the Party List Coalition Foundation Inc., said their group of sectoral lawmakers got more than what they asked for in key positions under the present Congress.Romero was recently named deputy speaker along with Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman, the former governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, Ilocos Sur Rep. Deogracias Victor Savellano. “Speaker [Alan] Cayetano not only gave the party-list bloc a 20 percent proportionate share, but he even gave more as he gave weight on the qualifications and background of party-list members who were best suited to the available positions,” said Romero. “This 18th Congress, the party-list coalition got the respect that is due us,” he added. Meanwhile, Hataman vowed “to work hard to enact laws that will not only have a significant impact on our respective constituencies but to all Filipinos as well.” “As a Mindanaoan, I will continue to champion the voice of Moros in the national leadership,” said the former ARMM chief. Maricel V. Cruz