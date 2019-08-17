Fake news alive, Lopez not dead

"Fake news" of her death was greatly exaggerated. Former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez is still alive, contrary to strong rumors Friday and an online post that was quickly taken down. ABS-CBN Foundation denied that Lopez, its former managing director, and daughter of the TV network giant's late founder, had passed away. A representative for the foundation told GMA News Online: "No. Gina Lopez is still alive." Town&Country Philippines, a lifestyle website, had reported that the 65-year-old Lopez had died, but soon removed it online. "Not true. The official statement will come from us," the foundation representative added of Lopez, who was also chairman of the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission. In a video post on Facebook last month, Lopez said she is "having health challenges which I have found a blessing" as it showed entertainer Gary Valenciano singing a Christian song to her. Regina Paz La'O Lopez was born Dec. 27, 1953. The former yoga missionary served as President Rodrigo Duterte's first Environment secretary but stepped down after the Commission on Appointments formally rejected her appointment on May 3, 2017.

