Baddeo, Pinoy couturier, 57

Fashion designer Eddie Baddeo, known for his avant-garde clothing creations, succumbed to cancer early Friday in Quezon City. He was 57.

In 2016, Baddeo was diagnosed with stage 2 colorectal cancer. Edgar Medina, Baddeo’s long-time partner, posted the news on his Facebook page. One of Baddeo’s muses, model-actress Marina Benipayo, said on her social media account: “Rest in God’s loving arms, our dear Eddie Baddeo. You will be missed.”Baddeo became popular as a designer in the 1980s. He would use unusual materials, such as venetian blinds and compact discs, to create pieces of clothing. He had been in the fashion business for 33 years and continued to work even as he underwent treatment. Rappler.com reported that in the days leading up to his death, Baddeo was celebrating his three decades in the industry, posting photos of his creations on Instagram. He was also gearing up for the launch of his book Obra Maestra in September, the site added.