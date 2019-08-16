Bishops ask DOJ: Dismiss sedition raps

Three Catholic bishops have asked the Department of Justice to dismiss for lack of merit and evidence the sedition and other criminal charges filed against them by the Philippine National Police, in connection with their alleged involvement in the plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte through destabilization and black propaganda. In their separate counter-affidavits filed with the DOJ’s panel of prosecutor, Lingayen, Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David and Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani Jr. denied the allegations made by complainant PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, which was based on the affidavit of Peter Joemel “Bikoy” Advincula—the hooded figure in the viral “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos—accusing them of taking part in the conspiracy to oust Duterte. The three respondents debunked as false the allegation that they were part of a “shadow group” providing financial and logistical support as well as security and accommodations to persons supposedly involved in “Project Sodoma.” In his affidavit, Advincula claimed he met with Villegas, Fr. Albert Alejo and a certain Jonell, allegedly Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s security aide, at the Jesuit Residence at the Ateneo de Manila University on Dec. 12, 2018 at 6 p.m., where they supposedly talked about making an exposé implicating the President and his family in the illegal drug trade. However, Villegas said he was in Orani, Bataan on that day, arriving at 3 p.m. at the Parish Church of Our Lady of the Rosary to give a homily for a mass which ended at 7 p.m. The Pangasinan prelate attached a copy of a video recording of the mass and an affidavit of the parish priest who invited him. Nonetheless, Villegas admitted to meeting Advincula once—on April 24 this year, when Advincula approached him after breakfast at the Jesuit Residence in Ateneo to talk about his hardships in life. “I was so moved that I gave him my personal rosary blessed by Pope Francis, prayed for him, and blessed him. Soon thereafter, I left for Dagupan City and never saw, spoke with, or in any way communicated with Mr. Advincula again,” he stressed.Villegas even clarified that the meeting with Advincula lasted for about 30 minutes and there was no discussion about any plan to overthrow the President. “I am a man of peace and a man of God…I have no malicious or illicit desire to bring down this or any administration, and I have never conspired with any person to carry out any nefarious plot to bring harm to this administration and any of the people who serve it,” Villegas said. In his affidavit, David noted inconsistencies in the affidavit of Advincula, particularly on how the latter changed his statement regarding his supposed meeting with the former on Feb. 9 this year. In his affidavit dated May 19, Advincula claimed that Trillanes and his aide Jonell were present during the meeting with David and Fr. Alejo. But, in his affidavit submitted to the DOJ on July 18, Advincula said Trillanes allegedly called through ProtonMail, a secure e-mail service. While David admitted to meeting Advincula on that day, David said Advincula was not formally introduced to him as it was only Fr. Alejo who sought for the meeting. David recalled that the “chubby bespectacled young man” who turned out to be Advincula came across as a “glib-talker.”