Maguindanao solon upbeat on massacre trial's outcome

A lawmaker expressed optimism Thursday that justice will finally be served at the conclusion of the 10-year Ampatuan massacre trial on Nov. 23, 2009, “to provide peace to the families of the victims of the gruesome crime.” Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu of Maguindanao, who lost his wife and two of his sisters in the killings, is praying for the conviction of all 197 accused in the case―even if 80 of the respondents are still at large. “I pray that justice be rightfully served so that complete healing and forgiveness can finally set in,” Mangudadatu said. “My heart and prayers also go to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. Like them, there was never a day that I didn’t think about those who perished. I share their grief.” On Nov. 23, 2009, the wife of Mangudadatu, her sister, lawyer and other relatives, and 38 journalists were on their way to Shariff Aguak to file his certificate of candidacy for the gubernatorial race in the 2010 local elections when armed groups attacked the victims, killing and even burying some of them alive on the orders of the Ampatuan patriarch, the late Maguindanao governor Andal Ampatuan Sr. and his children.Mangudadatu made the statement as Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said his department expected judgment to be rendered before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. He also said the prosecution panel had presented more than sufficient evidence to warrant a conviction―at least against the principal accused in the case. Mangudadatu said all parties involved in the case had Aug. 15 to submit their respective memorandums or final position paper before the verdict was issued. “While many of the families have gone weary and disenchanted that they will ever see justice, I, for one, believe that deliverance is in the offing,” he said. “I have faith that God will hear our pleas and that we will receive the justice we have been searching for all these years. This has been my birthday wish today.”