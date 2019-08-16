Five PNP senior officials assigned to new posts

Five senior officials were included in the latest round of reorganization in the Philippine National Police which takes effect Thursday (Aug. 15). PNP chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde approved the new designations upon the recommendation of the PNP Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board. Brig. Gen. Reynaldo Biay, former director of the Civil Security Group, was named the new head of Directorate for Research and Development. Biay was replaced by Brig. Gen Roberto Fajardo, former head of the PNP Highway Patrol Group. Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, Southern Police District director, has been designated as HPG acting director, while Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen Nolasco Bathan replaced Cruz as SPD director. Brig. Gen. Johnson Almazan will be the district director of EPD. He was formerly assigned as acting executive officer of Directorate for Integrated Police Operations-Visayas. Meanwhile, Col. Alexander Sampaga was named the new acting executive officer of DIPO-Visayas. Also on Thursday, the National Capital Region Police Office confirmed a reshuffle of the chiefs of police of the cities of Pasig and Mandaluyong.NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Col. Moises Villaceran will be the acting Pasig City chief of police, replacing Col. Rizalito Gapas who is expected to be assigned as a provincial director. Replacing Villaceran as the acting chief of police of Mandaluyong City is Col. Remigio Sedanto. “For the COPs, the one in Pasig is set to be promoted as a provincial director. The one in Mandaluyong has served for almost two years so we will transfer him to Pasig. He is good. It’s needed for command guidance. Also included are the district directors in SPD and EPD, it’s a normal career move,” Eleazar said. Villaceran, meanwhile, said he is honored to be COP of Pasig, stressing that he will focus on battling crimes against property in his new post. “Generally, it’s a career move. It’s a challenge to you to prove your worth and it’s an honor to be given a big area of responsibility. I’ve been in Mandaluyong for one year and 10 months. The problem in Pasig is primarily crime against property,robbery holdup, riding-in-tandem and motorcycle theft. We will focus on that and second, the illegal drugs campaign of the national government,” Villaceran told reporters at the 45th EPD anniversary program on Thursday. Villaceran is set to make a courtesy call on Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto this week.