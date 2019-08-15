Speaker’s deputies at 22; more to be appointed

PRIORITY TAX. House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez (center), in a huddle with Speaker Alan Cayetano (right) and Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Albay Rep. Joey Salceda during a committee hearing on priority tax measures. Ver Noveno

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has named 22 deputy speakers—the highest number in history—and has included the President’s son, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, as one of them.On Tuesday night, the chamber announced the appointments of Representatives Deogracias Victor of Ilocos Sur, Vilma Santos of Batangas, Mujiv Hataman of Basilan and Michael Romero of 1-PACMAN, bringing to 22 the number of deputy speakers. Word was that Cayetano would add two more deputy speakers. Other deputy speakers are Representatives Pablo John Garcia of Cebu, Rosemarie Arenas of Pangasinan, Henry Oaminal of Misamis Occidental and Rodante Marcoleta of the party-list group Sagip; Ferdinand Hernandez of South Cotabato, Evelina Escudero of Sorsogon, Loren Legarda of Antique,Conrado Estrella III of Abono, Prospero Pichay Jr. and Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur, Roberto Puno of Antipolo City, Eduardo Villanueva of Cibac, Aurelio Gonzales Jr. of Pampanga, Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr. of Camarines Sur, Raneo Abu of Batangas, Neptali Gonzales II of Mandaluyong City and Dan Fernandez of Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.On the other hand, Representatives Benjamin Agarao Jr. of Laguna, Joel Mayo Almario of Davao Oriental, Mercedes Cagas of Davao del Sur, Joaquin Chipeco Jr. of Laguna, Luis Ferrer IV and Alex Advincula of Cavite and Gavino Pancho of Bulacan were named members of the House contingent to the Commission on Appointments while Representatives Narciso Bravo Jr. of Masbate and Ann Hofer of Zamboanga Sibugay were named chairmen of the committee on public order and security and on foreign affairs, respectively. Under ousted Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, there were 18 deputy speakers, a number that exceeded what is allowed under Section 31 of the Rules of the House of Representatives. This section of the House rules provides that the chamber should have 14 deputy speakers, 10 deputy majority leaders, and seven deputy minority leaders.