Toddler, 2 soldiers killed in Sulu

Abu Sayyaf terrorists shot dead two soldiers and a two-year-old child and critically wounded another minor as the Muslim community celebrated Eid’l Adha in Talipao town in Sulu on Monday morning. Lt. Col. Gerald Monfort, spokesman of Joint Task Force Sulu, said the incident happened in Kagay village in Talipao town. Killed were PFC Joie Halasan of the 2nd Special Forces Battalion and Civilian Auxiliary member Aldazier Hassan of the 1st Sulu CAA Company. Monfort identified the slain toddler as Abdukalim Sahisa who died hours after being treated at the Integrated Provincial Health Office. The wounded student, 11-year-old Darna Abdukalim, was still in critical condition at the hospital. He said Halasan and Hassan were on board a motorcycle and were ambushed while traversing the populated Kagay village. In June, seven people, including four army soldiers, were killed after the Abu Sayyaf detonated an explosive device at the front gate of the 1st Battalion Combat Team in Indanan, Sulu.Monfort said family members and the community of Kagay expressed their willingness to assist law enforcers in tracking down the killers. “We would like to extend our sympathies to the bereaved families of the victims of the Sayyaf’s inhumane act. Rest assured all sorts of assistance will be provided,’’ said Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana. Major General Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the JTF Sulu, said the AFP in Sulu was saddened by the incident. “We are deeply saddened by this very unfortunate incident that killed two of our valiant personnel and an innocent child, Vinluan said.