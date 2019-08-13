K-Pop supertars to take a break
But the pause may only last a few weeks, with the septet due to play a controversial show in Saudi Arabia in October. The K-pop industry is known for cutthroat competition and around-the-clock work hours that include concerts, press events, and gruelling singing and dancing training when the stars are offstage. BTS will take their “first official long-term break since their debut” six years ago, managers Big Hit Entertainment said, adding it will be a time to “recharge and refresh as musicians and creators”. It would also be a time for them to “enjoy their daily lives as normal 20-something young men”, the agency said in a midnight statement. “If you run into BTS at an unexpected place, we ask for the fans’ consideration to allow the members to enjoy their private time.” BTS—or Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts—have gained a massive global following in recent years, becoming the first K-pop group to top charts in the US and Britain with a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris, and London’s Wembley Stadium. The floppy-haired musicians, all in their 20s and often sporting earrings and lipstick, appeal to a generation that feels comfortable with the idea of fluid gender identity.