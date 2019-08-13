NUP drops ‘national’ ambition

The National Unity Party that is emerging as a dominant political party at the House of Representatives will not dominate the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan, party president and Dasmariñas Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. said Monday. I don’t think that they have to worry about the NUP. In the first place we’re not interested in any national candidate for President, vice president, and senator,” Barzaga said in a television interview. He said the NUP, for now, would not field any candidate for national positions in the 2022 elections. “It is our position that as of this time, we are not entertaining any idea that any member of the NUP would run as a senator or even a higher position in 2022,” Barzaga said. He said the NUP would rather be a “small political party” even if it had viable candidates. “It is possible we might have viable candidates but we are more than satisfied in having a small political party,” Barzaga said. Political observers have said the NUP will be a force to reckon with for having the President’s son, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, as its new member.But Deputy Speaker Roberto Puno of Antipolo City, an NUP stalwart, said earlier the NUP did not intend to be the dominant party in the House of Representatives and its membership would be limited to 50 legislators or one-sixth of the 300-strong lower chamber. Puno said he believed Duterte would be a great asset to the NUP. Barzaga said Duterte opted join the NUP as its adopted member as the President’s son was impressed by the camaraderie of the party members. “...We gave the idea you can join the party even without renouncing your party affiliation,” Barzaga said. Barzaga also said he believed Duterte was not interested to be a Speaker. “But of course in so far as politics is concerned, everything is still uncertain,” he said.