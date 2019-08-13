Sandigan suspends Romblon congressman

The Sandiganbayan has ordered the 90-day suspension of Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona of Romblon, who is facing a graft case in connection with the alleged irregular purchase of fertilizers 15 years ago, when he was the governor of the province. In an order issued on August 5, 2019, the antigraft court’s Sixth Division imposed the mandatory suspension on Madrona to prevent him from tampering with the documentary evidence as well as the prosecution witnesses. “All the requisites for suspension under Sec. 13 of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) being present, this court is mandated to order the preventive suspension of accused Madrona,” the court said in the decision written by Justice Sarah Jane Fernandez, the chairman of the Sixth Division. The other members of the division, Associate Justices Karl Miranda and Kevin Narce Vivero, concurred.Madrona was alleged to have conspired with other provincial officials to award to Feshan Philippines Inc. a contract for the supply of 3,333 bottles of organic liquid fertilizer for P1,500 per bottle or a total of P4,863,823. The Ombudsman said the purchase was done without public bidding, thus violating Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act. Madrona’s co-accused, Geishler Fadri and Oscar Galos are no longer in government service.