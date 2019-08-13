Urban poor panel wants informal settlers named

The Presidential Commission on Urban Poor wants to identify other informal settlers who have been relocated but have yet to receive the government’sP18,000 financial assistance. Alvin Feliciano, PCUP chairperson and chief executive officer, said they were “determined” to complete the distribution of the financial aid this year for beneficiaries of Oplan LIKAS interim shelter fund of the Department of Interior and Local Government. “Based on the recent coordination between the two government agencies, the PCUP has already distributed the aid to 55 percent, out of the 3,328 names endorsed by the DILG. We have a target distribution for the remaining 45 percent before the year ends,” he said. “We are fast tracking the distribution of P18,000. They (beneficiaries) have long been waiting for this. We will put an end to this,” he added. He vowed that the government’s assistance would go to the rightful beneficiaries.The discussion conducted by the PCUP’s resettlement team showed several of the relocated beneficiaries have failed to submit complete documents required of them, hindering them to avail of the financial assistance. Feliciano said the PCUP is already in the process of identifying such beneficiaries in Luzon. Oplan LIKAS (Likas para Iwas sa Kalamidad at Sakit) is a convergence and collaborative effort among 13 national government agencies to relocate informal settler families living along priority waterways and esteros.