MIAA chief Monreal commends airport worker for her honesty

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eddie Monreal on Monday commended another airport worker for honesty after she returned a lost wallet containing more than P130,000 to its owner. Josephine Pagoyo, a mobile SIM card retailer, was on duty at the arrival lobby of Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Terminal 1 late night of August 5 when she saw a red wallet on the floor. Pagoyo picked up the wallet and surrendered it to airport security guard on duty Michael Pascual who accompanied her to the airport’s Lost and Found section for recording and documentation. The wallet was inspected and found inside were 2,000 US dollars, P30,390 in cash, and identification cards bearing the name of Ma. Nida B. Acuriba. NAIA officials then used the social media facebook where they located and informed Acuriba about her wallet. Acuriba went to the NAIA the following day to claim her wallet and thanked the airport staff for their honesty and efforts in trying to locate her. “I commend Ms Pagoyo for her honesty and turning over the wallet to the airport authorities. Her act of honesty sets a good example which all airport employees should emulate,” said Monreal.The MIAA chief reiterated his request to all airport employees to continue setting a good example, saying the act of honesty creates a good impression for the airport. Monreal recently commended an airport police officer who found and returned the missing bag of a passenger last week. Passenger Lanie Leste, who had just arrived from the Middle East on July 28, made a statement posted on social media expressing her gratitude to Airport Police Officer 1 Brando Fortin for the help he extended to her. Leste narrated that while waiting at the arrival curbside of Terminal 3, she entrusted one of her bags with another passenger who was also in the area. But when she came back, the passenger gone missing together with the bag. Fortin was manning his post at the arrival curbside at that time when he was approached by Leste. The police officer acted on the complaint and after scouring the entire area, he was able to locate the missing bag at arrival exit gate 5 and returned it to Leste.