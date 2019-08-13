Ship with 7 Pinoy crew sinks in Brunei

posted August 12, 2019 at 10:20 pm by Rey E. Requejo August 12, 2019 at 10:20 pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said that a fishing vessel carrying 11 crew members, including seven Filipino sailors, capsized off the coast of Brunei last August 7. In a statement, the DFA said it is coordinating with Brunei authorities for updates on the rescue operation for the crew of the Brunei-registered fishing vessel, Radim 2 whose last communication with the ship owner was last August 7. “Ambassador to Brunei Christopher Montero said that the embassy is closely coordinating with Brunei authorities for updates on Brunei’s joint search and rescue operation with Malaysia,” the DFA said.It added that the search and rescue operations were halted on Monday as no crew members in the identified search area, other than the two previously rescued, were found. The DFA said that since the ship’s last communication with its owner, Brunei’s National Search and Rescue Coordination Committee has sought assistance from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in locating the missing crew members.

