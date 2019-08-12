NBI told to hunt down terrorists

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday said he will order the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate reports on the alleged presence of Islamic State-affiliated terrorists in Northern Luzon. Guevarra said the NBI, which is under his administrative supervision, will coordinate with other intelligence agencies to determine if there is a terror threat, particularly a possible attack on churches The Justice secretary said his department will act promptly on any terrorism-related information. The Justice Secretary was reacting to reports that the intelligence units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Northern Luzon Command issued analert about “Crusader Cities” and “Crusader Churches,” which could be a targets for terrorist attacks. “Crusader Cities” is reportedly a term used by the IS to refer to “target areas” to incite a religious war. The authorities are verifying intelligence reports that jihadists are planning to bomb Catholic churches in the cities. The military is reportedly monitoring Laoag City in Ilocos Norte; Vigan City in Ilocos Sur; Manaoag, Pangasinan and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan. The Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary of Manaoag is a popular pilgrimage site located in Pangasinan. The Laoag and Vigan are home to historic landmarks, including major churches that are among favorite tourist destinations. While an 18th-century Baroque church can be found in Tuguegarao. Members of the Ilocos Norte police force, meanwhile, have increased police visibility in places of convergence such as churches, business establishments, bus stations and at the Laoag International Airport. Lt. Col. Amador Quiocho, acting chief of the Laoag City police, reiterated to the public on Sunday to “always be vigilant, always be ready and stay alert at all times.Since last week, law enforcers in the province along with some augmentation force from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1st Company have been conducting area security, police presence, and mobile patrolling in downtown Laoag. Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams in the 80 barangays of Laoag were also deployed in public areas as they worked with the police on duty day and night. Also on Sunday, the military denied astory that two Sri Lankan terrorists have entered the country to launch attacks in Northern Luzon. “This appears to be family matters where relationship has gone awry and went from bad to worst,” Edgard Arevalo, acting Civil Relations Service chief said upon verification of the report tagging both Mark Kevin Samhoon and Victoria Sophia Sto Domingo as suicide bombers. “Victoria denied vehemently that she and her fiancé and father of her newborn child Mark Kevin Samhoon are suicide bombers,” Arevalo said. He urged people not to be easily swayed by unconfirmed media reports and information from individuals or groups whose reports come from unverified sources or are yet to be validated.