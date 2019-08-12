Mercene, veteran newsman, passes away in Los Angeles; 93
He is survived by his brothers Recto and Dante; wife Felisa; sons Ovid and Maro; daughters Fleurdeliz M. San Pedro and Jasmine M. Eugenio; grandchildren Francine, Christopher, Andrew, Malaka, Yasmine, Felisha and Elina; great grandchild Derrick; wife Miko Nakajima; daughter Roxy and grandchildren Christopher, Nina and Miguel. Floro started out as a reporter for the defunct Philippine News Service covering Pasay City, including the old Balagbag Airport where he interviewed arriving Hollywood luminaries such as William Holden, John Wayne, Ingrid Bergman and future US president Richard Nixon. He was the director of Publication for the Department of Tourism until 1986.
Related stories:
No related stories matched this topic.