Monday August 12, 2019

Solon wants stronger ‘alternative care’ of children

posted August 11, 2019 at 11:00 pm by  Rio N. Araja
Bukidnon Rep. Maria Lourdes Acosta-Alba is batting for the recognition and strengthening of an alternative care of children.

She filed House Bill No. 2282 or the proposed Alternative Care of Children Act in a bid to provide  a planned temporary substitute parental care to a child by an agency.

The measure aims to institutionalize alternative family care as an option other than adoption and foster family care, she said, adding an alternative care agency shall be established, and licensed and accredited by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“The alternative care agency is basically very like an ordinary private foster family. It has, however, certain advantages. It can be supervised and controlled in its work and adults-in-charge of the children can be carefully selected and trained. It has the merit of existing solely in the interests of the children committed to its care,” the Bukidnon lawmaker said.

“It is exclusively concerned with meeting their needs and with caring for their many and diverse problems,” she added.

Those who could be placed under the alternative care agency are children who are abandoned, abused and under social difficult situations.

Topics: Maria Lourdes Acosta-Alba , Alternative Care of Children Act , Kids , Department of Social Welfare and Development

More from this Category:

